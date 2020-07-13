/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
39 Apartments for rent in South Brooksville, FL with pool
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4129 Gevalia Drive
4129 Gevalia Drive, South Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2531 sqft
**Application Pending** Custom built 4 bedroom 2 bath Alexander Renoir model with gorgeous lake and golf course view from the solar heated pool and over sized lanai.
Results within 1 mile of South Brooksville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.
Results within 5 miles of South Brooksville
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14424 Wake Robin Drive
14424 Wake Robin Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1814 sqft
14424 Wake Robin Drive - This Spacious Home Located in Trillium is Move in Ready. Call today to schedule your showing of this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home , Boasting over 1800 sq ft living space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4032 Bramblewood Loop
4032 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2601 sqft
This modernly designed two story home is perfect. Abundant windows throughout the home fill the space with plenty of natural light which adds to this homeâs already open feel.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2389 Dubois Avenue
2389 Dubois Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1781 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14003 Pullman Dr
14003 Pullman Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1946 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Pristine Place that features a community pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts.
Results within 10 miles of South Brooksville
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30764 Water Lily Dr
30764 Water Lily Drive, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1629 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Sherman Hills golf community in charming Brooksville. Home was built in 2015 and offers all black appliances and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. A separate living and dining room complement this great floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
18922 ALFARO LOOP
18922 Alfaro Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1780 sqft
Welcome home to the beautiful community of TALAVERA! This Brand New Home 3 bedroom, 2 bath PLUS Den /will consider a 4th bedroom home with a spacious floor plan ready to be the first tenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Fully furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Superbly maintained 2 bedroom 2 baths luxury condominium in desirable River Run. Vaulted ceilings 250 sq ft screened lanai overlooks pool, spa and clubhouse. Resort amenities include gym, sauna, lighted tennis and access to private beach and river.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLMango, FL