apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:37 AM
120 Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2228 sqft
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2400 23rd Street SE
2400 23rd St SE, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sandpointe Drive
111 Sandpointe Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Exquisite riverfront home remodeled w/private docks w/10k lb & 25k lb lifts.. 2 room suite w/bath & balcony upstairs. Beautiful river views from open kitchen. Enjoy private pool w/ Built in BBQ on the outside porch. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Clipper Road
1045 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2145 Waltons Court
2145 Waltons Court, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available for 2021 Season Rent negotiable based on length of stay! Oceanside house available for your vacation get away! This is a turn key rental! Spacious 3/3/3 with a screened heated pool only steps away from the Ocean! Immaculate home with
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2245 Sea Turtle Lane
2245 Sea Turtle Lane, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available Feb & Mar 2020.Charming 3Br/2Ba nestled within 1/2 acre lot,300ft from beach. Private Road & private beach access. Equipped WIFI, Cable,DVR,Beach chairs,Umbrella,BBQ grill,4 MOMS playyard W/bassinet,& king,queen, & 2twin beds.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2180 Captains Walk
2180 Captains Walk, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous vacation rental in a spectacular location just a short walk from the beach with beach access. Large backyard and Tiki bar perfect for entertaining. Also includes a sun bathing deck from master bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1496 S Highway A1a
1496 S Highway A1a, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,700
Beautifully decorated, eco-friendly, elevated oceanfront bungalow with Panoramic ocean view. Wrap around Porch and private boardwalk. Perfect for a vacation getaway. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1340 Sea Hawk Lane
1340 Sea Hawk Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1920 sqft
Fantastic pool home in Dunes community, east of A1A and just steps to the deeded beach access. Laminate and tile flooring throughout, the house has been completely rebuilt in 2011.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1700 Ocean Drive
1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1435 sqft
Direct Ocean Front Condo with Fantastic Views on Vero's Best/Widest Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
956 Tulip Lane
956 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Cute 2 Bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, CBS home set on beautiful landscaped lot a short stroll from public beach access and Vero's most popular life guarded beach. Large Bedrooms, all tiled floors and eat-in Kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
