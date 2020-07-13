Apartment List
159 Apartments for rent in Seffner, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Seffner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
614 Diamond Ridge Rd
614 Diamond Ridge Rd, Seffner, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2526 sqft
Immaculate 4 Bed + 2 1/2 Bath located in the Cedar Edge community in Seffner. Open floor plan that includes formal dining area that can also be used as a den or office.
Results within 1 mile of Seffner

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Fairview Avenue
2510 Fairview Avenue, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
2510 Fairview Avenue Available 07/13/20 Seffner / North Brandon Home - This is lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is located in a wonderful Seffner / North Brandon neighborhood.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11616 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
This is a great community to live in with large trees and yards. Spacious units. Close drive to Busch Gardens, shopping, and attractions. Quick access to nearby exit to I-4. One mile from Walmart. Nearby parks, baseball fields, and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Seffner
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1371 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1200 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
25 Units Available
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1406 sqft
Close to Highway 60, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a resort-style pool, a clubhouse and a dog park, among other amenities.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2214 Lennox Dale Lane
2214 Lennox Dale Ln, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
Beautiful 1860 Sq Ft 3Bed/2.5 baths loft Townhome with 2 car garage and 1st floor Master in Quiet Area. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Come home to this bright and roomy 3 bd 2 1/2 Bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,353 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,180 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Russellwood
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Has been completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet. New appliances Easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway for a quick commute to Tampa. Ten minutes to Brandon mall.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Lakes
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandon Brook
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Seffner, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Seffner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

