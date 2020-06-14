Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Seffner, FL with garage

Seffner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 Chadsworth Avenue
702 Chadsworth Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1209 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,209 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
406 DOWN PINE DRIVE
406 Down Pine Drive, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2113 sqft
You don't want to miss out on this gorgeous home! Features include a two-car garage with tile and durable vinyl plank flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Parsons Pointe
1 Unit Available
431 MAPLE POINTE DRIVE
431 Maple Pointe Drive, Seffner, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1740 sqft
If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and beautiful paint, durable vinyl plank, and tile throughout the home's interior.
Results within 1 mile of Seffner

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eliza Varnes
1 Unit Available
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Ravenway Drive
111 Ravenway Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1294 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard
11614 Mango Ridge Boulevard, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1386 sqft
Must See Clean And Move-In Ready! This Great 2 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms... Over 1386 SqFt Porcelain in all the house .. Carpet ONLY on the stairs and its new ... Stainless steels appliances ...This house have a nice pack yards and Screened patio.
Results within 5 miles of Seffner
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1195 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 09:40pm
25 Units Available
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1406 sqft
Close to Highway 60, these homes feature 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a resort-style pool, a clubhouse and a dog park, among other amenities.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4135 BISMARCK PALM DRIVE
4135 Bismark Palm Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1504 sqft
A MUST SEE! Beautifully kept, Contemporary 2BR+Loft/2.5BA/1 Car Garage Townhouse (Public Record Shows 3 BR), 1504 Sqf with a Covered Screen Back Porch in a Nice Newer Community “Sabal Pointe” with a Community Pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1511 Long Pond Dr
1511 Long Pond Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1679 sqft
Stunning and inviting, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Valrico, has it all! Boasting an open floor plan, the vaulted family room continues into the heart of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brentwood Hills
1 Unit Available
539 BETH ANN STREET
539 Beth Ann Street, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Great location! Community has a pool, playground and tennis courts. Nice open floorplan complete with an open family room, formal dining area, and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Providence Lakes
1 Unit Available
1435 Tiverton Drive
1435 Tiverton Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1819 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Providence Lake in Brandon. This wonderful home features an open spilt floor plan with airy vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hickory Lakes
1 Unit Available
1809 Oakwald Drive
1809 Oakwald Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon Brook
1 Unit Available
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 Whitney Place
2216 Whitney Place, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1353 sqft
Newly Renovated Valrico Home on Quiet Street Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Heather Oaks
1 Unit Available
143 Valley Circle
143 Valley Circle, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Falkirk Avenue
607 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1180 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seffner, FL

Seffner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

