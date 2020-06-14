Apartment List
FL
sawgrass
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sawgrass renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
937 SEASHELL LN
937 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
890 sqft
Beautiful and well maintained 2nd floor end condominium home nestled under canopy of trees in front and overlooking lake in back.. Private and spacious, yet cozy, furnished condo with tiles in living area, and new carpets in bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sawgrass

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
230 COLIMA CT
230 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live at the beach in desirable Grand Cay Villas. 2nd floor condo with bamboo floors, ample storage and freshly painted throughout. Kitchen opens to dining area and great room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Valley
8 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
101 25th Ave S., J-11
101 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1407 sqft
One block from the beach. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jax Beach. Lower level unit on end.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
105 25TH AVE S
105 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1407 sqft
Absolutely perfect 3 BR. Everything's new right down to screens on windows. Condo includes all appliances and brand new furnishings in all rooms except 2nd and 3rd BR's. Condo may be leased furnished for $2,350 or unfurnished for $2,250/mo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
123 BISON TRL
123 Bison Trail, Nocatee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1633 sqft
Beautiful and well-maintained less than two years old home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the hottest Nocatee neighborhood with many great amenities such as splash water Park, a soon to be finish spray water park, fitness center, dog parks,

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
805 BOARDWALK DR
805 Boardwalk Drive, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
This is a great ground floor 2bd/2 ba with no garage but there are shade trees. Washer & dryer are not included, screened porch, separate bedrooms, fireplace, tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms & outside storage closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
108 BELVEDERE PL
108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3230 sqft
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Isle of Palms
1 Unit Available
14402 MARINA SAN PABLO
14402 Marina San Pablo Place, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2420 sqft
Amazing VIEWS of the marina & Intracoastal from this 7 th floor condominium. Beautiful 18 x 18 tile floors, solid core doors, stainless appliances. 3 bedrooms all en suite & office area too, 2 garage spaces included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
131 LONE EAGLE WAY
131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
2493 sqft
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of Sawgrass
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
$
Miramar
25 Units Available
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1371 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1350 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1580 sqft
These units come in one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and include luxurious amenities, including outside storage space, detached garages, and short- and long-term leases. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Deerwood
169 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1360 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1525 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sandalwood
27 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1357 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Deerwood
11 Units Available
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Deerwood section of Jacksonville, with easy access to I-295 and public transportation. Well-appointed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Deercreek
26 Units Available
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1420 sqft
Faux wood flooring, glass- or screen-enclosed sunrooms, lake views and modern kitchens with updated appliances, granite countertops and wet bars. Minutes to beaches, downtown Jacksonville and St. John's Town Center Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sawgrass, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sawgrass renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

