pet friendly apartments
154 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
1720 Oak Lakes Drive
1720 Oak Lakes Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2118 sqft
The Lakes Estates - This Lake Estates home is completely furnished and ready for you to bring your bags! This established community is a MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes complete with a pool and spa, upgraded kitchen and wood floors and
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1 Unit Available
3938 Lemonwood Dr.
3938 Lemonwood Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3938 Lemonwood Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Sarasota Springs
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1595 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
1 Unit Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
1 Unit Available
4308 Wilkinson Road
4308 Wilkinson Road, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
Make this charming 2 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Sarasota Springs
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,365
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
60 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
38 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
40 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
