Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:12 PM

8525 KARPEAL DRIVE

8525 Karpeal Drive · (941) 953-6000
Location

8525 Karpeal Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UNBELIEVABLE OPPORTUNITY… Almost brand new DR Horton home built in 2011 has been lightly used and is in pristine condition. All the furnishing are brand new. This three bedroom/two bath/two car garage home overlooks a pond with a fountain in a gated community only minutes from Siesta Key Beach. There is a large living room/dining room at the entrance of the home. Walk back into the combined family room and kitchen area with 18” ceramic tile floors, maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, stone backsplash and center island. Both bathrooms also have granite countertops and there are dual sinks in the master bath. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and the extended lanai overlooking the pond create plenty of living space and the heated community pool is within easy walking distance. Palmer Oaks is a maintenance free community conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, markets, I-75, the Legacy Biking Trail and the world-famous Siesta Key Beach. Come see this beautiful home today… This is the perfect spot for your seasonal get-a-way. you won’t be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have any available units?
8525 KARPEAL DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have?
Some of 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8525 KARPEAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 KARPEAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
