Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in a great location. The home has been painted inside and out, has white appliances, and washer and dryer hookups in a closet to the right of kitchen. There are hardwood and tile floors throughout the home. Property also has a fenced-in back yard. Contact us today for more information!