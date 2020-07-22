All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Find more places like 5854 CHI CHI CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa County, FL
/
5854 CHI CHI CIR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

5854 CHI CHI CIR

5854 Chi Chi Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5854 Chi Chi Cir, Santa Rosa County, FL 32570

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Flooring and Fresh Paint! Beautiful 4/3 with over 2,500 sq ft in the Tanglewood Oaks golf course subdivision in Milton. Amenities include; Spacious great room with fireplace, master suite with 6’x14’ walk-in closet and trey ceiling; Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities; Additional primary bedroom with private bath; Large kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen; An additional office/study; Inside laundry room with washer & dryer (offered as-is); As well as vaulted ceilings, tile floors, plant ledges, and much more. Outside there’s a privacy fenced back yard with storage shed and covered back patio with tiled floor; sprinkler system; and 2-car garage with opener, just to name a few. The property is 15-minutes from NAS Whiting Field. A mature pet under 25-lbs considered with non-refundable pet fee and $20/mo pet rent. Applicants must qualify. Applications with selection criteria can be printed from our company website. NOTE: $1,700 rate is for a single-family or up to two unmarried adults. Additional roommates are an additional $50/mo. each. Roommates will also be required to pay for professional lawn care due to HOA’s strict lawn policy. See the virtual tour and then register with Rently dot com today to schedule a self-guided tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have any available units?
5854 CHI CHI CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa County, FL.
What amenities does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have?
Some of 5854 CHI CHI CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 CHI CHI CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5854 CHI CHI CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 CHI CHI CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 CHI CHI CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5854 CHI CHI CIR offers parking.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5854 CHI CHI CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have a pool?
No, 5854 CHI CHI CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have accessible units?
No, 5854 CHI CHI CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5854 CHI CHI CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5854 CHI CHI CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5854 CHI CHI CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court
Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College