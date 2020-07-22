5854 CHI CHI CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New Flooring and Fresh Paint! Beautiful 4/3 with over 2,500 sq ft in the Tanglewood Oaks golf course subdivision in Milton. Amenities include; Spacious great room with fireplace, master suite with 6’x14’ walk-in closet and trey ceiling; Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanities; Additional primary bedroom with private bath; Large kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, and eat-in kitchen; An additional office/study; Inside laundry room with washer & dryer (offered as-is); As well as vaulted ceilings, tile floors, plant ledges, and much more. Outside there’s a privacy fenced back yard with storage shed and covered back patio with tiled floor; sprinkler system; and 2-car garage with opener, just to name a few. The property is 15-minutes from NAS Whiting Field. A mature pet under 25-lbs considered with non-refundable pet fee and $20/mo pet rent. Applicants must qualify. Applications with selection criteria can be printed from our company website. NOTE: $1,700 rate is for a single-family or up to two unmarried adults. Additional roommates are an additional $50/mo. each. Roommates will also be required to pay for professional lawn care due to HOA’s strict lawn policy. See the virtual tour and then register with Rently dot com today to schedule a self-guided tour.