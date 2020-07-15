All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

5264 SEWELL RD

5264 Sewell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5264 Sewell Road, Santa Rosa County, FL 32570

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Milton 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home built in 2004! Located off Berryhill and Glover Lane in the heart of Milton just minutes to schools & shopping! Brick exterior with a 1 car garage. This open floor plan features a living room with cathedral ceilings, plant ledges and a ceiling fan that opens into the kitchen/ dining area. The contemporary kitchen includes a refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Primary bedroom contains a ceiling fan, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a garden tub/shower combo. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about! Inside laundry with washer and dryer hookups only. Partially fenced backyard with open patio overlooking yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care as well. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. This property is currently occupied and will be available for move in August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 SEWELL RD have any available units?
5264 SEWELL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa County, FL.
What amenities does 5264 SEWELL RD have?
Some of 5264 SEWELL RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 SEWELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
5264 SEWELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 SEWELL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 SEWELL RD is pet friendly.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 5264 SEWELL RD offers parking.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 SEWELL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD have a pool?
No, 5264 SEWELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD have accessible units?
No, 5264 SEWELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 SEWELL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5264 SEWELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5264 SEWELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
