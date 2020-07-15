5264 SEWELL RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Milton 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home built in 2004! Located off Berryhill and Glover Lane in the heart of Milton just minutes to schools & shopping! Brick exterior with a 1 car garage. This open floor plan features a living room with cathedral ceilings, plant ledges and a ceiling fan that opens into the kitchen/ dining area. The contemporary kitchen includes a refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Primary bedroom contains a ceiling fan, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a garden tub/shower combo. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about! Inside laundry with washer and dryer hookups only. Partially fenced backyard with open patio overlooking yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care as well. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. This property is currently occupied and will be available for move in August 14, 2020!