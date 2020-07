4240 ESSEX TERRACE CR

Amenities

GATED AND PRIVATE COMMUNITY IN PACE. THIS IS THE PLACE TO CALL HOME! THIS 2739 SQ. FT. HOME IS LOADED WITH QUALITY FEATURES INSIDE AND OUT. ENTER THROUGH THE 8' FRONT DOOR INTO THE FOYER WHERE YOU WILL FIND THE FORMAL DINING ROOM w/CHAIR RAILING TO YOUR RIGHT AND THE OFFICE OR FORMAL LIVING ROOM TO YOUR LEFT. FROM THERE YOU WILL ENTER THE OVERSIZED GREATROOM LARGE ENOUGH FOR SEVERAL SITTING AREAS. THIS ROOM ALSO FEATURES A CORNER FIREPLACE, VAULTED CEILING AND PLANT LEDGES PLUS ROUNDED SHEETROCK CORNERS. THE GREATROOM FLOWS INTO THE OPEN CUSTOM KITCHEN AND MAKES FOR EASY ENTERTAINING. THE KITCHEN OFFERS A CENTER ISLAND w/JENN-AIR DOWN DRAFT COOKTOP, CUSTOM MADE MAPLE CABINETS w/CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, KENMORE APPLIANCES, PANTRY PLUS A BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A TREY CEILING w/FAN PLUS CROWN MOLDING. THE MASTER BATH FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE CULTURED MARBLE VANITY, WHIRLPOOL TUB w/GLASS BLOCK WINDOW PLUS A SEPERATE SHOWER. THIS EXECUTIVE HOME HAS TILE FLOORS IN ALL WET AREAS, PLUSH CARPET, DESIGNER COLORS, CUSTOM TRIM IN ALL ROOMS, CAT 5 WIRING, ELEGANT LIGHT PACKAGE PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM w/SINK. VERY LARGE 3 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENERS, FULL SODDED LAWN w/SPRINKLER SYSTEM PLUS A LUSH PLANT PACKAGE, BRICK MAILBOX PLUS SIDEWALKS! EXCELLENT FLOORPLAN FOR ANY SIZE FAMILY AND READY NOW!!! Close to Whiting Field and perfect for roommates...