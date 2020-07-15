3410 Green Briar Court #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout. Painting and fixtures are just a couple of the recent upgrades. The location is convenient to local schools, shopping, Garcon Point bridge, Pensacola State College Midway campus, the Gulf Breeze Zoo, Tiger Point Recreational Complex and much more.



water included with each rental payment



School zones - Oriole Beach Elementary, Woodlawn Middle, Gulf Breeze High School



pets allowed on a pre approved basis with all pet fees paid, 1 pet limit, 20 lbs or less



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



