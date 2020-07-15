All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:42 PM

3410 Green Briar Court #3

3410 Green Briar Ct · (850) 934-2588
Location

3410 Green Briar Ct, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3410 Green Briar Court #3 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gulf Breeze - Green Briar Estates - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quadplex building in the Green Briar Estates in Gulf Breeze. Flooring is all tile throughout. Painting and fixtures are just a couple of the recent upgrades. The location is convenient to local schools, shopping, Garcon Point bridge, Pensacola State College Midway campus, the Gulf Breeze Zoo, Tiger Point Recreational Complex and much more.

water included with each rental payment

School zones - Oriole Beach Elementary, Woodlawn Middle, Gulf Breeze High School

pets allowed on a pre approved basis with all pet fees paid, 1 pet limit, 20 lbs or less

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE5619361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have any available units?
3410 Green Briar Court #3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have?
Some of 3410 Green Briar Court #3's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Green Briar Court #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Green Briar Court #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Green Briar Court #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 offer parking?
No, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have a pool?
No, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have accessible units?
No, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Green Briar Court #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3410 Green Briar Court #3 has units with air conditioning.
