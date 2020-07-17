3214 CLEMSON RD

Amenities

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances (fridge, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave.) Master bedroom features a private bathroom with a shower, vanity, toilet and closet. Guest bathroom has shower/tub combo, vanity and toilet. Total electric home with no gas bill to worry about. Inside laundry with hookups. Partially fenced backyard with a shed on a concrete slab. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibility. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and will be available for move in August 14, 2020!