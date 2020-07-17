All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Find more places like 3214 CLEMSON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa County, FL
/
3214 CLEMSON RD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3214 CLEMSON RD

3214 Clemson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3214 Clemson Road, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in kitchen features all stainless steel appliances (fridge, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave.) Master bedroom features a private bathroom with a shower, vanity, toilet and closet. Guest bathroom has shower/tub combo, vanity and toilet. Total electric home with no gas bill to worry about. Inside laundry with hookups. Partially fenced backyard with a shed on a concrete slab. All utilities and lawn care are tenant responsibility. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is occupied and will be available for move in August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have any available units?
3214 CLEMSON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa County, FL.
What amenities does 3214 CLEMSON RD have?
Some of 3214 CLEMSON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 CLEMSON RD currently offering any rent specials?
3214 CLEMSON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 CLEMSON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 CLEMSON RD is pet friendly.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD offer parking?
No, 3214 CLEMSON RD does not offer parking.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 CLEMSON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have a pool?
No, 3214 CLEMSON RD does not have a pool.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have accessible units?
No, 3214 CLEMSON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 CLEMSON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 CLEMSON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 CLEMSON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court
Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College