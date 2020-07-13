/
apartments with pool
230 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with pool
17365 Homewood Road
17365 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1522 sqft
17365 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1522 sqft
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1342 sqft
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1342 sqft
17125 Antigua Road
17125 Antigua Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1405 sqft
17125 Antigua Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1405 sqft
17370 Missouri Road
17370 Missouri Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
17370 Missouri Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1450 sqft
7288 Pebble Beach Rd
7288 Pebble Beach Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and Lawn Care Included!! - - Beautiful older pool home sitting on a golf course. Lawn & pool care are included in the rent. 2 bedroom with a den, 2 bath home with tile throughout. Garage has been converted to a den.
17330 W Carnegie CIR
17330 West Carnegie Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LAKEFRONT, 1ST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF S FT MYERS NEAR ALICO AND US 41. THIS UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FULLY UPDATED, PAINTED AND CLEANED. THE OUTDOOR LIVING AND VIEW ON THIS UNIT IS AMAZING.
7139 Greenwood Park CIR
7139 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1810 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community that is close to everything!! This home offers 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. The contemporary kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
17540 Homewood RD
17540 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
GREAT LOCATION IN THE SAN CARLOS PARK SECTION OF SOUTH FORT MYERS FLORIDA.CLOSE TO SHOPPING IN BOTH ESTERO AND FORT MYERS.GREAT SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN WITH VERY NICE LARGE COVERED LANAI.
19107 Evergreen Road
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1667 sqft
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1667 sqft
7539 Laurel Valley Road
7539 Laurel Valley Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1519 sqft
7539 Laurel Valley Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1519 sqft
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,265
1 Bedroom
$1,410
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020, Murano at Three Oaks Apartments brings brand-new, upscale apartments with an all-inclusive lifestyle and contemporary design.
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1384 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.
6089 Lake Front DR
6089 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio.
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1121 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.
18931 Bay Woods Lake DR
18931 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Move in Speical! Shadow Wood Preserve a gated community with 24 hour guard on duty. This beauty is a 1st floor unit and just shy of 1800 sq ft of living space with 2 bedrooms plus den 2 full bathrooms and 1 car garage.
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. Washer and dryer are included.
19880 Casa Verde WAY
19880 Casa Verde Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
RENT THIS HOME FOR A MONTH OR THE ENTIRE SEASON!!!! This Gourgeous Furnished, Turn Key SOLAR HEATED POOL Home features a Large Great Room with Multi-Coffered Ceiling, Chef's Kitchen with Natural Gas Stove, Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters,
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
10000 Isola WAY
10000 Isola Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1716 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON, OFF SEASON OR ANNUAL. Stunning single family home in the quaint neighborhood of Tivoli. This 2 bedroom plus den home is located on the beautiful lake within Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the Award Winning No.
