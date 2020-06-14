/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM
79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
18238 Hawthorne RD
18238 Hawthorne Road, San Carlos Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom/one bathroom unit in the back separate from the house. Great Location. Minutes away from main roads, restaurants and shopping. Brand new appliances. Freshly painted. New AC wall unit.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
41 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12610 Equestrian Circle, 1612
12610 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
623 sqft
Venetian Palms - Venetian Palms is close to shopping and entertainment and boasts two crystal clear blue swimming pools, a hot tub, exercise gym, volleyball court and more! Turnkey furnished, including TV, linens, kitchen utensils, etc.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
557 sqft
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
13170 Bella Casa CIR
13170 Bella Casa Circle, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
767 sqft
Like new and even more upgrades have been added to this lovely condo. Centrally located near beaches, shopping dining, entertainment and medical centers. The community has a great clubhouse with pool, spa, fitness area and is a gated community .
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Aragon WAY
6321 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This huge 1 bedroom first floor corner unit is the lowest price in Tuscany Gardens.Private views of preserve that will make you feel like you are away from the world in your peaceful condo.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
13555 Eagle Ridge DR
13555 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13555 Eagle Ridge DR in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
13521 Eagle Ridge DR
13521 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13521 Eagle Ridge DR in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
13575 Eagle Ridge DR
13575 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
673 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor overlooking lake with water feature available for immediate occuoancy. The home has diagonal tile floors, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and bath.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
8010 Via Sardinia WAY
8010 Via Sardinia Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
EXECUTIVE RENTAL. Spacious 1 bedroom - 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with outside entertaining area. This unit has everything. Comcast X1 box with HBO and Internet included. Just steps away from the best restaurants and shops in the area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.
Similar Pages
San Carlos Park 1 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 BedroomsSan Carlos Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Carlos Park 3 Bedrooms
San Carlos Park Apartments with BalconySan Carlos Park Apartments with GarageSan Carlos Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Carlos Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL