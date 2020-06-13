/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM
69 Furnished Apartments for rent in River Park, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Park
1 Unit Available
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
173 SW Pisces Terrace
173 Southwest Pisces Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
Your home away from home just bring your toothbrush! Ideal fully furnished home for that seasonal vacation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
844 SW Munjack Circle
844 Southwest Munjack Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1777 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath rental home in Lake Charles. This home has tile throughout the living area, eat in kitchen, screened covered and furnished lanai, custom landscape.
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2450 SW Dalpina Road
2450 Southwest Dalpina Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2133 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL!!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home**Garage is Fully Air Conditioned & has Closets, Dry Bar, Ceiling Fans, & outlets for Cable**Garage can be easily Converted into Office,/ Media Room, or 5th bedroom**.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
893 SW Grand Reserves Boulevard
893 Southwest Grand Reserve Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2512 sqft
This Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Car garage, Lake Front Pool home is available Fully furnished only! Tile in living areas, Granite and Stainless. Community, Pool and Lake views make this home very desirable.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
458 SE DOAT ST
458 Southeast Doat Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 1st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9212 World Cup Way
9212 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey! Close to the community swimming pool. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Annual lease gives access to the residential clubhouse, complete with a fitness center, aerobics room, crafts room, library, lots of organized games, etc.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9316 Wentworth Lane
9316 Wentworth Lane, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
This is a beautifully furnished townhouse in the gated community of Castle Pines. This 2BR + Den, 2.5BA, 1CG home was recently renovated.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8110 Carnoustie Place
8110 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
Available May 1st, 2020. Great location and lovely water view in this furnished 3 BR, 2 bath one-story villa with a one car garage. Comfortable porch to enjoy the view. Totally turn-key for a care-free rental.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8410 Mulligan Circle
8410 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is right on the end with the reserve next to you. Right in the center of Port Saint Lucie at PGA. You also have complete access to the beautiful Island Club facilitates which includes a gym, pool and clubhouse activities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3504 SE Sandpiper Circle
3504 Southeast Sandpiper Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Fully furnished/turnkey 3/3 villa available immediately for rent. Prefer to do an annual rent at $1950 a month plus utilities but would consider a 6 month at an agreed to higher monthly rate. VIlla is completely updated.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1430 SE Delene Court
1430 Southeast Delene Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1638 sqft
Completely furnished, beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Move in ready! Washer/dryer in garage, huge front and backyard area. Large open floor plan including dining area, and 2 separate den/living rooms. This wont last long!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1414 SE Breton Lane
1414 Brenton Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home overlooking the lake and the 18th tee of the Santa Lucia RiverClub golf course. Offered as an ANNUAL fully furnished turnkey rental. The garage is NOT part of the rental space.
1 of 29
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1228 S Lakes End Drive
1228 South Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
***MUST BE 55 YEARS OF AGE OR BETTER***Beautiful location with a view of the lake & foutain from Master Bedroom, FL RM, Open patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4240 Gator Trace Avenue
4240 Gator Trace Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1316 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo on a canal and golf course, fully furnished. All utilities included! Gator Trace has golf course, restaurant, pool, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8116 Carnoustie Place
8116 Carnoustie Place, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1577 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED 3-BEDROOM, 2-BATH, 1-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN THE CASTLE PINES COMMUNITY OF THE PGA VILLAGE. GROUND LEVEL LAYOUT WITH A FABULOUS LAKEVIEW. NEWLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETS. NEW STOVE AND MICROWAVE.
1 of 19
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
9323 World Cup Way
9323 World Cup Way, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1653 sqft
Nicely updated Devon floor plan for rent in Castle Pines. This 3BR/2.5BA/1CG home is being offered fully furnished/turnkey.
Similar Pages
River Park 2 BedroomsRiver Park 3 BedroomsRiver Park Apartments with BalconyRiver Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
River Park Apartments with ParkingRiver Park Apartments with PoolRiver Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL