/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
137 Apartments for rent in River Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
380 Sandia Avenue
380 Southeast Sandia Drive, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1224 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in the heart of Port St Lucie. Home has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with tile throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
14 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
332 Northeast Cullman Court
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
559 SE Greenway Terrace
559 Southeast Greenway Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1908 sqft
Home being renovated. Large open floor plan with large screened porch. No showings until completed around Aug 1st
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1366 SE Larose Court
1366 SE Larose Ct, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1176 sqft
3 BR 2 BA 1 CG rental in Eastern PSL. Close to shopping and schools. Minutes from St Lucie Medical Center. Spacious fenced backyard with screened porch. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance. First Last and Security is required ..
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1540 SW Mockingbird Circle
1540 Southwest Mockingbird Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1944 sqft
NICE 3/2/2 LAKEFRONT HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. OPEN LAYOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL, BASIC CABLE. CLOSE TO ALL ST LUCIE WEST HAS TO OFFER. AVAILABLE NOW!
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
873 SW Saltonstall Ter
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1597 sqft
Beautiful home newly built in 2019 is ready for move in. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1533 SE Royal Green Circle
1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
886 sqft
Completely remodeled, beautiful and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 baths end unit, balcony overlooking pond. Granite, stainless steel, diagonal ceramic tiles throughout, all appliances, including washer, dryer in unit. Available August 17th.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2900 NW Treviso Circle
2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2880 NW Treviso Circle
2880 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
his BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
Similar Pages
River Park 2 BedroomsRiver Park 3 BedroomsRiver Park Apartments with BalconyRiver Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
River Park Apartments with ParkingRiver Park Apartments with PoolRiver Park Apartments with Washer-DryerRiver Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL