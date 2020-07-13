/
apartments with pool
117 Apartments for rent in River Park, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
River Park
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
6 Lake Vista Trail
6 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
680 sqft
one bedroom unit on second floor. Garden view, enclosed porch, common laundry just steps away. Community offers clubhouse, library, pool, tennis and more.
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
178 Units Available
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1386 sqft
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie.
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1603 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
171 SW Palm Drive
171 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1033 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF ST LUCIE WEST. PLENTY OF SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS MINUTES AWAY EASY ACCESS TO I95 . WELL MAINTAINED CONDO UNIT FOR RENT.
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.
1 Unit Available
1791 Southwest Alegre Street
1791 Southwest Allegre Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 Unit Available
710 Northwest Rainbow Street
710 Northwest Rainbow Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1 Unit Available
2193 NW Padova Street
2193 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2643 sqft
This luxurious lakefront home in Vizcaya Falls features 3 bedrooms & a loft area. The first floor features a granite kitchen with great room, formal living and dining and a half bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft/den area.
1 Unit Available
2900 NW Treviso Circle
2900 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
1 Unit Available
2880 NW Treviso Circle
2880 NW Treviso Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1477 sqft
his BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome has a spacious open floor-plan for today's busy lifestyles. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with 42'' cabinets granite countertops, premium backsplash, stainless steel appliances, high hat lighting.
1 Unit Available
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification
1 Unit Available
2450 SW Dalpina Road
2450 Southwest Dalpina Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2133 sqft
This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home**Also Available for Furnished Short Term at $3750**Garage is Fully Air Conditioned & has Closets, Dry Bar, Ceiling Fans, & outlets for Cable**Garage can be easily Converted into Office,/ Media Room, or 5th
