furnished apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:00 PM
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.
Results within 5 miles of Port St. John
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cathedral Villas
1 Unit Available
2500 Saint Pauls Drive
2500 Saint Andrews Dr, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1165 sqft
Available March 21. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Electric and water included. 11 miles to KSC, easy access to Orlando, Beaches via S.R. 50 (Cheney Hwy), I 95, and U.S. 1.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
Results within 10 miles of Port St. John
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2467 S Washington Avenue
2467 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come and stay in this nice, fully furnished condo on the water. Walking distance to shopping and eating and movie theater. Gorgeous view of the Space Center and all the launches that are planned for this year.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
803 S Washington Avenue
803 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1089 sqft
STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3029 Sir Hamilton Circle
3029 Sir Hamilton Circle, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
This fully furnished unit is perfect for anyone that is needing a short term rental or just starting out. Close to shopping. Short walk to the river for our many rocket launches. Has a community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glen Isles
1 Unit Available
1260 Island Drive
1260 Island Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1696 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully remodeled waterfront fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the water. Updated throughout the house with attention to details.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Pointe
1 Unit Available
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
2465 S Washington Avenue
2465 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Come stay in this beautiful condo right on the Indian River and feel like you are right at home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit is on the ground floor and has an amazing view! All you need to do is bring your clothes and food.
