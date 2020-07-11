/
25 Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Island Center
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
611 Northwest 38th Place
611 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1724 sqft
Take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath pool home off Tropicana and Burnt Store Rd. You will want this home because pool, yard, pest control and well service is included with the rent!! All tile, this home is clean and ready for a new family.
Results within 10 miles of Pine Island Center
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1107 SW 41st TER
1107 Southwest 41st Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Don't wait too long on this seasonal/vacation rental! Beautifully remodeled inside and out! Outside, which is why we are here...
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
131 SW 47th TER
131 Southwest 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT Gulf Access Condo, 2nd floor unit, with breathtaking water views! The spacious open living room and dining room are banked with windows overlooking serene Lake Louise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St James City
3724 Dewberry LN
3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St James City
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4612 SW 8th CT
4612 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
NEW Beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom duplex with 2 full Bathrooms, 13' x 13' private patio, and single-car garage! Available for annual OR short-term rental.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
301 Southeast 1st Street
301 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1993 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED * 4 BED / 2 BATH + GARAGE * (2) KING BEDS * (1) QUEEN * (1) FULL * ALL TILE * WASHER & DRYER IN SIDE HOME * LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM * PATIO FOR SUNNING & GRILLING * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Cable ready, Microwave,
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
601 SW 40TH TER
601 Southwest 40th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2650 sqft
*******************SEASONAL RENTAL * CALL FOR RATES & AVAILABILITY ************************* 3 Beds PLUS Den & (2) Living Rooms ** HUGE Lanai W/ Heated Pool *** With almost 2700sqft under air, this home comes standard with 12-14 foot ceilings with
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4621 Oro Pesos LN
4621 Oro Pecos Lane, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1312 sqft
LongLook BeachHouse is an amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath home directly on the Gulf of Mexico. What an experience you will have watching the sunsets.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2806 SW 39th ST
2806 Southwest 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1986 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020 AND APRIL 2021!!! 30 DAY MINIMUM!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 10 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4331 SE 1st AVE
4331 Southeast 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
This home has a park like setting with a giant tree in the backyard situated on a nice canal. The greatly over sized lot gives a great view out the back looking at the sunrise. Three bedrooms each with a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3323 Surfside BLVD
3323 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 15 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hancock
504 Southeast 6th Terrace 1
504 Southeast 6th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Duplex on water Cape Coral - Property Id: 107694 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex on the water available May 1st washer dryer.
