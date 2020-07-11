/
apartments with washer dryer
109 Apartments for rent in Whiskey Creek, FL with washer-dryer
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
Whiskey Creek
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
Suntree
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony.
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.
5624 Malt Drive, 4
5624 Malt Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1300 sqft
Parkwoods - Upgraded kitchen, countertops, flooring and more in this 1300 square foot two bedroom, two bath townhome! The secluded location on Malt Drive off Park Meadows Drive makes you feel like you are living in a park.
Hamlet
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1194 sqft
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile.
Cedar Bend
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
Suntree
5311 Summerlin Rd
5311 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 2 bed & 2 bath Corner unit on the first floor in the quiet community of Mystic Gardens. Tile in living areas & laminated wood in bedrooms, large screened lanai with storage. Washer & Dryer inside the unit.
Suntree
5321 Summerlin Rd. #2107
5321 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 - FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
3265 Maple Leaf CIR
3265 Maple Leaf Circle, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Darling 2 bedroom 1 bath with brand new laminate flooring, brand new paint, ceiling fans, stackable washer and dryer and single carport and storage unit in Provincetown.
3320 New South Province BLVD
3320 New South Province Boulevard, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautifully renovated condo can be yours to rent now. Conveniently located in the Gated community Provincetown. Close to shopping and restaurants.
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
