Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:35 PM
39 Apartments for rent in Burnt Store Marina, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Burnt Store Marina
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
24340 BLACKBEARD BOULEVARD
24340 Blackbeard Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1674 sqft
"Waterfront Pool home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Pirate Harbor" Grab the fishing poles and lets go fishing! Includes a dock with a 10,000 lb boat lift and quick easy access to Charlotte Harbor and the gulf beaches.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
4101 NW 25th Terrace
4101 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
4101 NW 25th Terrace Available 05/22/20 4/2/2 Coming Soon - 4 bed/ 2 bath home with 2 stall attached garage. Located on a corner lot in quiet area of town. Feels like country living but only a 5 minute drive to Pine Island Road.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
25313 LONGMEADOW DRIVE
25313 Longmeadow Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2449 sqft
BREATHTAKING BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME in HERITAGE LANDING. OFF SEASON RATES - $3500! Lease includes Golf Membership to Heritage Club Golf Course - right in your backyard. Lounge by the heated pool overlooking lake and golf course.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
14016 Black Beauty DR
14016 Black Beauty Dr, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2110 sqft
*GOLF MEMBERSHIP!* This is the one! BRAND NEW! Absolutely stunning 2nd floor luxury coach home at Heritage Landing! This is your opportunity to be one of the first transfer members at the highly anticipated Heritage Landing Golf Club!!! Rental of
Results within 10 miles of Burnt Store Marina
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1417 NE 8th TER
1417 NE 8th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Duplex-Welcome to your new home! Lawn Care is included! Inside you'll find a light-bright living area with an open floor-plan. ALL TILE too! Stacked front loading washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
650 Trumpet Tree
650 Trumpet Tree Street, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2005 sqft
Burnt Store Meadows Home on Double Lot - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage annual rental has large lanai with vinyl windows. Open concept floor plan with separate dining room, breakfast area & wood burning fireplace in living area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3314 Wood Thrush Dr Unit 123
3314 Wood Thrush Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1594 sqft
3314 Wood Thrush Dr. Punta Gorda, Fl 33950 - 3 Month minimum lease in season. Available out of season as well, call for pricing and availability. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the second floor with elevator access.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1431 AQUI ESTA
1431 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Furnished OFF SEASON, now through December, 3 months min rental. THIS IS ALREADY RENTED FOR 2020 RENTAL 3/2/1 ground floor 3 bedroom, end unit condo! Furnished beautifully with a bright and airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2002 BAL HARBOR BOULEVARD
2002 Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1517 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT WITH STUNNING SAILBOAT WATER VIEWS AND A ONE CAR GARAGE! Spacious kitchen offers a breakfast bar and pantry. Bonus room across from the kitchen is perfect for a formal dining room.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3701 ALBACETE CIRCLE
3701 Albacete Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Live in Style at Villas at Burnt Store Isles: Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with Den that can be used as a 3rd. bedroom, office or play room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
3298 Acapulco circle
3298 Acapulco Circle, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1499 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
1 of 72
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Hancock
301 Southeast 1st Street
301 Southeast 1st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1993 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED * 4 BED / 2 BATH + GARAGE * (2) KING BEDS * (1) QUEEN * (1) FULL * ALL TILE * WASHER & DRYER IN SIDE HOME * LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM * PATIO FOR SUNNING & GRILLING * A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA Cable ready, Microwave,
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
2101 WYATT CIRCLE
2101 Wyatt Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2642 sqft
**RENTED FOR SEASON 2021 JANUARY THROUGH APRIL. ** Other months may be available, call for rates and dates. Beautiful custom built three bedroom home on saltwater canal with a heated pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
26248 STILLWATER CIRCLE
26248 Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1269 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL UNFURNISHED $1700 SEMINOLE LAKES- This lovely 2/2/2 home WILL BE UNFURNISHED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3919 SAN ROCCO
3919 San Rocco Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, 3 Month Minimum 2700.00+ tax 1000.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7355 SCHEFFLERA
7355 Schefflera, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2132 sqft
Seasonal or Annual furnished Rental $3,300/month + tax $1,000 deposit RARE small non shed dog allowed - 3 BEDROOM + OFFICE HOME IN BURNT STORE MEADOWS (not the Marina) this neighborhood is just 10 mins to DT Punta Gorda.
