/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
109 Apartments for rent in McGregor, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1137 N Town And River DR
1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1684 sqft
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
9025 Colby Drive, Unit #2119 - 1
9025 Colby Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1092 sqft
This 3rd floor unit at The Enclave at College Pointe is a must see!! Its been upgraded featuring all major appliances, including a washer and dryer, tile and new vinyl wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings within each room, large walk in shower
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
McGregor
818 Cal Cove DR
818 Cal Cove Drive, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida.
Results within 1 mile of McGregor
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13651 Julias WAY
13651 Julias Way, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete fully furnished apartment for Rent anually. Live the tropical paradise resort lifestyle in the desirable gated community of Palmetto Cove, 2 bedroom 2 bath with full 1 car garage condo on the second floor is available for you.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13271 Broadhurst LOOP
13271 Broadhurst Loop, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Come take a look at this ground level, end unit condo today!This is an annual rental that is available immediately. Condo is a CLEAN 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground level condo located in Cypress Lake Estates!. Great Community in South Fort Myers location.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13147 Inglenook CT
13147 Inglenook Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5305 Summerlin Rd. #503
5305 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MYSTIC GARDENS 1 BED/1BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! - Gated community Mystic Gardens. Cozy one bedroom one bath with private screened in balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1194 sqft
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Bend
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
8251 Pathfinder LOOP
8251 Pathfinder Loop, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely end unit with two bedrooms + den is offered completely furnished. Nine foot ceilings, crown molding & over 1,300 sq ft of living space with loads of natural light. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit for added privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5311 Summerlin Rd
5311 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 2 bed & 2 bath Corner unit on the first floor in the quiet community of Mystic Gardens. Tile in living areas & laminated wood in bedrooms, large screened lanai with storage. Washer & Dryer inside the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5321 Summerlin Rd. #2107
5321 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 - FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Seminole Park Historic District
1429 Winkler AVE
1429 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Adorable and freshly painted 3/2 with 2-car garage on quiet historic street off McGregor Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Whiskey Creek
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of McGregor
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
58 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Similar Pages
McGregor 1 BedroomsMcGregor 2 BedroomsMcGregor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcGregor 3 BedroomsMcGregor Apartments with Balcony
McGregor Apartments with GarageMcGregor Apartments with GymMcGregor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMcGregor Apartments with ParkingMcGregor Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FL