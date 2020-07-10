165 Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
Hancock
5879 Littlestone CT
5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1786 sqft
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 21
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3338 N Key DR
3338 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL).
1 of 14
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3328 N Key DR
3328 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
791 sqft
Enjoy a downtown River Front lifestyle in this charming turn-key furnished 2nd floor property with amazing River Views from your private balcony.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hancock
3326 N Key Drive, D5
3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
791 sqft
Palms at Waters Edge - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N.
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hancock
1922 SE 21st ST
1922 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2123 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SELECT OFF-SEASON/SEASON DATES! Please verify availability with listing agent (Not available 1/15-2/29/2020).
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified
1 of 24
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
58 Units Available
58 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 17
17 Units Available
$
17 Units Available
Hancock
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified
1 of 47
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
East 1st Street
2797 1st Street 2103
2797 First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1259 sqft
Penthouse condo downtown Fort Myer's Florida - Property Id: 308914 Penthouse with beautiful views of the Caloosahatchee River from this amazing penthouse with an extremely large amazing lanai. Nothing like it in all downtown.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Suntree
5327 Summerlin Rd. #2701
5327 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
577 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS- 1 BED/1 BATH - Gated community Mystic Gardens. This condo features a compact kitchen, living room, an open bedroom with full bath and a balcony.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
1 of 19
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
2885 Palm Beach BLVD
2885 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**off season rental available until Dec 2020**Rent in this boater friendly gated River District Community that offers river frontage, free boat slip & secure dry storage.
1 of 29
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1757 Concordia Lake CIR
1757 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
BEAUTIFUL 2 bed/ 2 bath townhouse with balcony on second floor features a lovely open kitchen plan with high ceilings and access to a screen lanai.One car garage connected under the unit, allowing access into the home.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15120 Piping Plover CT
15120 Piping Plover Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 7/21/20. 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhouse with a one car garage in The Bayshore Commons gated community in North Fort Myers.
1 of 17
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
2331 NE 16th TER
2331 NE 16th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come check out this brand-new twin villa located right off the Pine Island corridor within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 18
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1627 Beach PKY
1627 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to Beach Villa, An ultra convenient waterfront and beautifully decorated escape in SW Florida! Located conveniently off Del Prado Boulevard and close to Jaycee Riverfront Park as well as most of your daily needs.
1 of 23
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4645 SE 11th PL
4645 Southeast 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1315 sqft
STUDIO CONDO FOR RENT, MIX USE BUILDING COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE!!!! ***UPSCALE APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER, WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*** Rent this luxury style modern condo studio over 1,400 sq ft.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
3642 Pine Oak CIR
3642 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful end-unit Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3351 Marion ST
3351 Marion Street, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large back yard. Central a/c, washer and dryer in unit. Annual lease only. Pet weight limits to 30 lbs. or less.
1 of 15
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3407 Winkler AVE
3407 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW!!! This is a nice FIRST FLOOR apartment 1 bedroom 1 bath. The INTERNET ACCESS is included until March 1st 2021. Close to everything . This property is very clean , nice appliances ,walk in closet, washer and dryer.
1 of 13
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Diplomat
1417 NE 8th TER
1417 NE 8th Ter, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Duplex-Welcome to your new home! Lawn Care is included! Inside you'll find a light-bright living area with an open floor-plan. ALL TILE too! Stacked front loading washer and dryer in the unit.
