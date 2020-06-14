/
1 bedroom apartments
129 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Castle, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
1023 E Buchanon Ave
1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
426 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107
426 W Oak Ridge Rd, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
Apply Today, Lease Today! Looking for your next home? Well, here it is! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable and stylish, yet still affordable.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Pine Castle
1 Unit Available
418 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #202
418 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here! Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Castle
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
2121 McCoy Road
2121 McCoy Rd, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Built in 2018 BRAND NEW BUILDING!!! Be the first one to enjoy upgraded living at luxurious Royal Palace Condo. Beautiful 1 bed / 1 bath plus Den (can be used as a 2nd room, office or more).
Results within 5 miles of Pine Castle
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
18 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
1053 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Orange
31 Units Available
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
777 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mariner's VIllage
12 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
663 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,177
753 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Airport North
30 Units Available
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
824 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
644 sqft
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Florida Center North
21 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Conway
14 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
South Eola
17 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
736 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
744 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Business District
31 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
744 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
South Eola
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
790 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Airport North
41 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
740 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Central Business District
37 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
738 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Central Business District
63 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
654 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Central Business District
48 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
