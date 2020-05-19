All apartments in Pelican Bay
7687 Pebble Creek CIR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

7687 Pebble Creek CIR

7687 Pebble Creek Circle · (239) 353-2879
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7687 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Completely Redone Elegant Island Chic Motif! This beautiful updated 1st floor condo is available Off-Season only at this time May1 through Dec 31. Three lovely bedrooms and two baths and lives large, plus every surface has been touched to give you the latest and greatest in accommodations! Wake up to the Sunrise and head to the Beach for the Sunset! Pebble Creek Community, directly across the street from Pelican Bay’s North Tram Station, offers a beautiful pool, but moreover, the coveted Tram takes you to the beach and Food and Fun! By the way, no steps to the front door check out the pictures also! Pretty Snazzy! Pelican Bay is close to everything and just west of Rt. 41 in North Naples. 3 month minimum per HOA. Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have any available units?
7687 Pebble Creek CIR has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have?
Some of 7687 Pebble Creek CIR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7687 Pebble Creek CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7687 Pebble Creek CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7687 Pebble Creek CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR offer parking?
No, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR has a pool.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have accessible units?
No, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7687 Pebble Creek CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7687 Pebble Creek CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
