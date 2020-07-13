100 Apartments for rent in Pasadena Hills, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena Hills
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
7334 PARKERSBURG DRIVE
7334 Parkersburg Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 1,831 square feet. When you walk in your eyes are drawn immediately to the open floor plan which is great for entertaining.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Alpha Village Estates
38625 CAMDEN AVENUE
38625 Camden Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Alpha Village Home- 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 garage home laminate and tile floors. Screened in porch and fenced yard. Call to view today. Close to shopping, doctors,& hospitals. Very convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena Hills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1800 sqft
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Pointe
6051 WHITE SAILS DRIVE
6051 White Sail Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Beautiful 4Bed/2Bath home in the GATED community of Wesley Pointe. Newly upgraded floors and fully fenced yard for your privacy. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1433 SEDGWICK DRIVE
1433 Sedgwick Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
Well maintained three (3) bedrooms, two and a half (2.5) bathrooms townhome in gated community in Meadow Pointe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
3439 hickory hammock Loop
3439 Hickory Hammock Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2850 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom In resort living community! - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home w/large bonus room. Seven Oaks community offers a resort style clubhouse with water park... Excellent nearby shopping and restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Village West
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY
27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3498 sqft
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pasadena Hills, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pasadena Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

