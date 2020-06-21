567 Palermo Road

Amenities

3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy. Downstairs is the primary living space with large family room, breakfast nook, kitchen, laundry room and half bath. This town home has character written all over it! The kitchen includes all appliances and has walk-in pantry. The three bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Huge master bedroom with attached bath. This is a must see in the heart of Panama City and close to Lynn Haven! **Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



