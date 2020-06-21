All apartments in Panama City
Last updated June 15 2020

567 Palermo Road

567 Palermo Road · (850) 233-7926
Location

567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL 32405
Venetian VIllas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 567 Palermo Road - Venetian Villas · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1349 sqft

Amenities

3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy. Downstairs is the primary living space with large family room, breakfast nook, kitchen, laundry room and half bath. This town home has character written all over it! The kitchen includes all appliances and has walk-in pantry. The three bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Huge master bedroom with attached bath. This is a must see in the heart of Panama City and close to Lynn Haven! **Pets negotiable upon approval with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Palermo Road have any available units?
567 Palermo Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 Palermo Road have?
Some of 567 Palermo Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Palermo Road currently offering any rent specials?
567 Palermo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Palermo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Palermo Road is pet friendly.
Does 567 Palermo Road offer parking?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not offer parking.
Does 567 Palermo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Palermo Road have a pool?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not have a pool.
Does 567 Palermo Road have accessible units?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Palermo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Palermo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Palermo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
