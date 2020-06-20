All apartments in Panama City Beach
200 Biltmore Place
200 Biltmore Place

200 Biltmore Place · (850) 233-7926
Location

200 Biltmore Place, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Palmetto Trace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Biltmore Place · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park. The home features an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room and attached breakfast nook area, also a formal dining and sitting area. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Separate laundry room attached to the two-car garage. This is a split bedroom floor plan with a master suite/bathroom with separate double vanities and his/her closets. The three additional bedrooms and bathroom with tub are on the other side of the home. Screened patio and beautiful landscaping. **Rent includes lawn service and trash. **No Pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3602562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Biltmore Place have any available units?
200 Biltmore Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Biltmore Place have?
Some of 200 Biltmore Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Biltmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
200 Biltmore Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Biltmore Place pet-friendly?
No, 200 Biltmore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach.
Does 200 Biltmore Place offer parking?
Yes, 200 Biltmore Place does offer parking.
Does 200 Biltmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Biltmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Biltmore Place have a pool?
No, 200 Biltmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 200 Biltmore Place have accessible units?
No, 200 Biltmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Biltmore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Biltmore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Biltmore Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Biltmore Place does not have units with air conditioning.
