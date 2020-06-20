200 Biltmore Place

Amenities

Palmetto Trace 4 BR/2 BA! Next to Pier Park! Includes Lawn Service - For rent. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Palmetto Trace at Pier Park. The home features an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room and attached breakfast nook area, also a formal dining and sitting area. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Separate laundry room attached to the two-car garage. This is a split bedroom floor plan with a master suite/bathroom with separate double vanities and his/her closets. The three additional bedrooms and bathroom with tub are on the other side of the home. Screened patio and beautiful landscaping. **Rent includes lawn service and trash. **No Pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



