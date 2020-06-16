17878 Front Beach Rd #A4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd and 3rd floor upstairs unit. The first floor has a studio apartment with kitchen including stove/oven, microwave and full size refrigerator. There is a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower. Queen bed suite with a flat screen TV and private patio. Upstairs is a separate unit with an expansive kitchen and living room area and balcony, bedroom with queen suite and bathroom. Laundry with washer/dryer included; The 3rd floor has an open floor plan master with king suite, fireplace with flat screen TV, two twin beds with flat screen TV, walk-in closet and full bathroom with soaking tub/shower combo. The 3rd floor captures sunset views overlooking PCB's highly sought-after West end. **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Call today for more information and to schedule a showing!



