125 South Wells Street Unit A

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful custom built home with self-contained mother-in-law suite. Two bedrooms in the main house and a 421 sqft mother in law suite with full bath and separate entrance (there is an internal door connecting both sides). Just a short walk to the pristine beach with direct beach access. Located on the quiet west end of the beach, this home boasts 10 ft. ceilings, tile floors, fluted crown molding. Conveniently located between Pier Park and 30-A.

Lush, mature tropical landscaping and bent oaks make this home feel like an island getaway, great re decks and fenced in yards.

Laudry room with washer and dryer.



To arrange viewing- complete application at www.rentalhomespc.com. No application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward - then $30 per persons over 18yrs.