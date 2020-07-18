All apartments in Panama City Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:44 AM

125 South Wells Street Unit A

125 South Wells Street · (850) 348-1673
Location

125 South Wells Street, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Miramar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful custom built home with self-contained mother-in-law suite. Two bedrooms in the main house and a 421 sqft mother in law suite with full bath and separate entrance (there is an internal door connecting both sides). Just a short walk to the pristine beach with direct beach access. Located on the quiet west end of the beach, this home boasts 10 ft. ceilings, tile floors, fluted crown molding. Conveniently located between Pier Park and 30-A.
Lush, mature tropical landscaping and bent oaks make this home feel like an island getaway, great re decks and fenced in yards.
Laudry room with washer and dryer.

To arrange viewing- complete application at www.rentalhomespc.com. No application fee until you view inside and wish to move forward - then $30 per persons over 18yrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have any available units?
125 South Wells Street Unit A has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have?
Some of 125 South Wells Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South Wells Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
125 South Wells Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South Wells Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 South Wells Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 125 South Wells Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 South Wells Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 125 South Wells Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 125 South Wells Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South Wells Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South Wells Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 South Wells Street Unit A has units with air conditioning.
