269 Stockton Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:28 AM

269 Stockton Street

269 Stockton Street · (239) 994-3209
Location

269 Stockton Street, Palmona Park, FL 33903
Diplomat

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
internet access
At Parkside Community we manage the Dead End Block. Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). New brown carpet & wood grain vinyl, Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*. $2,000 moves you in after application approval if you can pay the balance within a relatively short period of time. Low Credit (<500) - No Credit OK, Application fee $35 per adult. Pets welcome for an additional fee $40/mo/pet. Sorry, no dangerous breeds of dogs. Visit 235 Stockton Street to get apps and see the home. *Discount is earned when rent is paid by the last business day of the month for the following month. RENT $1,250.+ utilities
Only 10 Min to I75, Dead End Street, Two private off street parking spaces, Shed, fenced yard, central A/C and heat, ceiling fans, washer drier connections Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*. Application fee $35 per adult. Maximum 2 Pets welcome for an additional fee. Visit 235 Stockton Street to get apps and see the home. *Discount is earned when rent is paid by the last day of the month for the following month. Additional Deposit will apply for smokers or pet owners. Pet Liabilltiy Insurance is required.

Parkside Community is next to the Lee County Regional Park with 33,000 sq. ft. recreation center, baseball, football and soccer fields and play grounds for younger kids. You may walk from Parkside Community to the Park and the Library is at the east edge of the Park.

If interested, there are applications in a glass box on the front of the Office at 235 Stockton Street, North Fort Myers, FL. Images of similar home, not available home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

