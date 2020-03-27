269 Stockton Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground internet access

At Parkside Community we manage the Dead End Block. Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). New brown carpet & wood grain vinyl, Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*. $2,000 moves you in after application approval if you can pay the balance within a relatively short period of time. Low Credit (<500) - No Credit OK, Application fee $35 per adult. Pets welcome for an additional fee $40/mo/pet. Sorry, no dangerous breeds of dogs. Visit 235 Stockton Street to get apps and see the home. *Discount is earned when rent is paid by the last business day of the month for the following month. RENT $1,250.+ utilities

Only 10 Min to I75, Dead End Street, Two private off street parking spaces, Shed, fenced yard, central A/C and heat, ceiling fans, washer drier connections Free Wifi. On a Cul-de-sac street (no through traffic). Onsite maintenance staff. Rent is discounted*. Application fee $35 per adult. Maximum 2 Pets welcome for an additional fee. Visit 235 Stockton Street to get apps and see the home. *Discount is earned when rent is paid by the last day of the month for the following month. Additional Deposit will apply for smokers or pet owners. Pet Liabilltiy Insurance is required.



Parkside Community is next to the Lee County Regional Park with 33,000 sq. ft. recreation center, baseball, football and soccer fields and play grounds for younger kids. You may walk from Parkside Community to the Park and the Library is at the east edge of the Park.



If interested, there are applications in a glass box on the front of the Office at 235 Stockton Street, North Fort Myers, FL. Images of similar home, not available home.