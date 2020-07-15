All apartments in Pace
3977 Omega St

3977 Omega Street · No Longer Available
Location

3977 Omega Street, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well Maintained 3/2 In Pace - Great Schools - Great 3 bedroom home in Genesis Park, conveniently located just off Hwy 90 and Chumuckla Hwy. Situated in a highly desirable school zone, this home is worth checking out. The quiet subdivision features sidewalks for safe walking and decently sized lots. The home itself is inviting with neutral paint with the exception of a few tasteful splashes of color. Stepping through the covered entryway leads you to the tiled breakfast room off the fully equipped kitchen. The spacious living room and dining room are open and include high ceilings to really make the space feel larger. Sliding glass doors lead to a covered and enclosed porch area perfect for relaxing. The bedrooms are spacious and each feature ample closet space and ceiling fans to keep cooler in the summer. The backyard includes a paver patio perfect for grilling and entertaining and also comes with a storage building. Don't forget the 2 car garage for storage or parking.
View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/7a981ae7-f2d6-4c11-ab00-50f117d9e969

(RLNE3209791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3977 Omega St have any available units?
3977 Omega St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pace, FL.
What amenities does 3977 Omega St have?
Some of 3977 Omega St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3977 Omega St currently offering any rent specials?
3977 Omega St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3977 Omega St pet-friendly?
No, 3977 Omega St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 3977 Omega St offer parking?
Yes, 3977 Omega St offers parking.
Does 3977 Omega St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3977 Omega St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3977 Omega St have a pool?
No, 3977 Omega St does not have a pool.
Does 3977 Omega St have accessible units?
No, 3977 Omega St does not have accessible units.
Does 3977 Omega St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3977 Omega St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3977 Omega St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3977 Omega St does not have units with air conditioning.
