3977 Omega St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Well Maintained 3/2 In Pace - Great Schools - Great 3 bedroom home in Genesis Park, conveniently located just off Hwy 90 and Chumuckla Hwy. Situated in a highly desirable school zone, this home is worth checking out. The quiet subdivision features sidewalks for safe walking and decently sized lots. The home itself is inviting with neutral paint with the exception of a few tasteful splashes of color. Stepping through the covered entryway leads you to the tiled breakfast room off the fully equipped kitchen. The spacious living room and dining room are open and include high ceilings to really make the space feel larger. Sliding glass doors lead to a covered and enclosed porch area perfect for relaxing. The bedrooms are spacious and each feature ample closet space and ceiling fans to keep cooler in the summer. The backyard includes a paver patio perfect for grilling and entertaining and also comes with a storage building. Don't forget the 2 car garage for storage or parking.

View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/7a981ae7-f2d6-4c11-ab00-50f117d9e969



(RLNE3209791)