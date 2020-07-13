/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Valhalla Ave.
38 Valhalia Avenue, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1848 sqft
Gorgeous Beachside Home! - Don't miss out on this amazing beachside home! This home is completely updated inside and out! This home offers 3 generous sized bedrooms, an open-concept floorplan, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a fenced in yard!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1620 Primo Court
1620 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1671 sqft
This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9 Oakwood Park
9 Oakwood Park, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
For Rent in Ormond Beach. Beautiful, spacious, centrally located.3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story townnouse w/ 1 assigned parking space & plenty of guest parking.This is an end unit. KIchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
11 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lionspaw
268 Gala Circle
268 Gala Circle, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1605 sqft
3/2 Home located in the prestigious LPGA golf community - Situated in gorgeous LPGA, this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath features ceramic tile throughout. Open kitchen. Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer. Two Car Garage.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lionspaw
100 Berg Court
100 Berg Court, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2410 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home in Prestigious LPGA! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a den in LPGA. This home features a formal living room and dining room. A beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
112 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
704 sqft
Location! Boutique building of only 14 units in the heart of Flagler Beach. This is a ground floor 1 Bed 1 Bath condo that has been totally renovated.
Similar Pages
Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL