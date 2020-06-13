Apartment List
FL
orangetree
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1560 Birdie Drive
1560 Birdie Drive, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1827 sqft
Beautifully home with amazing lake views! This open floor plan home boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an outdoor kitchen and paver patio! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Orange Tree
1 Unit Available
614 Grand Rapids BLVD
614 Grand Rapids Boulevard, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Orangetree

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
540 22nd AVE NE
540 22nd Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
This Single Family Golden Gate Estates home is available NOW for an Annual Lease! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is unique and one of a kind. This house has beautiful natural lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1906 sqft
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 7th St. SW
810 7th Street Southwest, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2401 sqft
810 7th St. SW Available 07/01/20 GOLDEN GATE ESTATES-3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This is the home you have been waiting for in the Estates! Location, Location, Location 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10312 Heritage Bay BLVD
10312 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL OFFERED TURNKEY ! This 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Veranda in Heritage Bay is now available for immediate occupancy. Full membership and use of all country club amenities with transfer.

1 of 21

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
790 14th St SE
790 14th Street Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates.
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
46 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marco Beach
20 Units Available
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1397 sqft
When you wake up at Addison Place your day is full of limitless opportunities. Start by taking a peaceful jog by the 1.3 acre lake or grab your best friend for a pre-work game of fetch at the dog park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15220 Summit Place Circle #189
15220 Summit Place Circle, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2151 sqft
15220 Summit Place Circle #189 Available 08/01/20 ** SUMMIT PLACE ** 4 BED / 2.5 BATH - PET FRIENDLY - ANNUAL RENTAL - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, large townhouse located in the amenity filled community of Summit Place.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3326 Baltic Dr.
3326 Baltic Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2234 sqft
RIVERSTONE SINGLE FAMILY FULLY FURNISHED 3 BED + DEN/ 2 1/2 BATHS - Resort style living! This beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den, 2 1/2 Bath has everything you are looking for in a rental! Enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the comfort of your private

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14826 Fripp Island Court
14826 Fripp Island Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2516 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME**UNFURNISHED/ANNUAL RENTAL**4BEDS/3BATH**AVAILABLE NOW - Relax pool side while enjoying your lake view in this beautiful Indigo Lakes home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5823 Cove CIR
5823 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Just Listed Excellently Located Clean 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Naples, Florida. Freshly cleaned and ready for new residents. Located in an excellent school district and in a quiet community this one will not last.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7997 Bristol CIR
7997 Bristol Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Just reduced- 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage with private preserve view. Master bedroom downstairs. Granite, Stainless and front loader W&D. Freshly painted, steam cleaned and grout cleaned. Internet & Cable included. Pest control outside included.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2375 Montserrat LN
2375 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1741 sqft
Check out this BRAND NEW Construction Annual Rental AVAILABLE ASAP in LaMorada, a resort-style gated community. PET FRIENDLY and located right next to the community dog park, and closest building to the luxury clubhouse amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7935 Preserve CIR
7935 Preserve Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for July 1. This is a first floor unit that is almost 1100 sqft of living space. Large great room, separate dining area, large utility room and pass thru kitchen. Large master suite with walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15375 Laughing Gull Lane
15375 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1868 sqft
Community includes every possible amenity except for golf. No pool with this unit but just a short walking distance to both the resort and lap pools, all amenities and school bus stop. Rent includes cable and high speed fiber optic internet.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
7395 Lantana Cir
7395 Lantana Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1809 sqft
Located in Lantana at Olde Cypress this 3-bedroom and 2 bath luxury home welcomes you to a bright and open layout with high volume ceilings, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
5941 Almaden DR
5941 Almaden Drive, Vineyards, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2184 sqft
Perfect Seasonal Getaway Location, Long Lake Views, Lots of Living Space and Privacy! Generous First Floor Master with access to lanai and large attached bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4204 Nevada Street
4204 Nevada Street, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1570 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath new home. Open floor plan with large living and dining room. Tall 10ft ceilings in the living room showcase a beautiful real wood shiplap wall. Master bedroom with private double vanity bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7302 Acorn WAY
7302 Acorn Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
Available August 3rd for annual or off season rental. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful 3+den single family home in the development of Black Bear Ridge in north Naples.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orangetree, FL

Finding an apartment in Orangetree that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

