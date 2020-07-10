/
apartments with washer dryer
102 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with washer-dryer
Orange Blossom Ranch
2112 Parson St
2112 Parson Street, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2032 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools - Property Id: 294671 Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable
Valencia Lakes Country Club
2007 Jacklin CT
2007 Jacklin Court, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2769 sqft
Need a large home? Our 4 bdr Lake View Home is now available in Beautiful Valencia Golf & Country!...
Valencia Lakes Country Club
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
Available for Season starting Mid January! FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3692 sqft
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the
3728 60th AVE NE
3728 60th Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3728 60th AVE NE in Collier County. View photos, descriptions and more!
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.
17961 Bonita National BLVD
17961 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1162 sqft
The Celiana is a 2 Bedroom, plus Den, 2 Bathroom second floor Condo with fantastic views across Hole #1, the Large Lake and the Clubhouse Amenity Center.
17921 Bonita National BLVD
17921 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E
10285 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
This nicely appointed condominium is completely furnished and located on the first floor. It features 2 bedrooms, Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, and a secondary bath off the guest bedroom.
17911 Bonita National BLVD
17911 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1162 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
2351 Montserrat LN
2351 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1710 sqft
Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities.
10349 Heritage Bay BLVD
10349 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo in Heritage Bay is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
10312 Heritage Bay BLVD
10312 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL OFFERED TURNKEY ! This 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Veranda in Heritage Bay is now available for immediate occupancy. Full membership and use of all country club amenities with transfer.
10307 Heritage Bay BLVD
10307 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1194 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located in Heritage Bay has everything needed to enjoy an escape from the cold winter weather up north.
12017 Covent Garden CT
12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2045 sqft
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades...
28047 Bridgetown CT
28047 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
17940 Bonita National BLVD
17940 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER THROUGH DECEMBER AND APRIL 2021!!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
10313 Heritage Bay BLVD
10313 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1232 sqft
Beautiful property ideal for a family escaping from the cold, this community has all the perks you need to spend a wonderful time on and off the season. Naples is ranked as one of the best 10 cities to live in the US.
10634 SMOKEHOUSE BAY DR
10634 Smokehouse Bay Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2099 sqft
Beautifully decorated new construction! Escape to one of SW Florida's hottest golf course communities & enjoy all of the fabulous amenities it offers.
10290 Heritage Bay BLVD
10290 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook.
895 24th AVE NW
895 24th Avenue Northwest, Collier County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
7969 sqft
Incredible opportunity to live in this spectacular property. Located near schools, Publix, CVS, Restaurants and more . Lease Option available. Property is also listed for sale MLS #220002050
10220 Heritage Bay BLVD
10220 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo in Heritage Bay is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
10068 Siesta Bay DR
10068 Siesta Bay Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1454 sqft
RENTED 01/01/2021 TO 03/31/2021. Available now until 12/31/2020 and after April 1st 2021. A rare Veranda open floor plan available for rent. This elegant two bedrooms and two bathrooms + Den property is located steps away from the pool.
