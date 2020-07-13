/
136 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Lakes Country Club
2007 Jacklin CT
2007 Jacklin Court, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2769 sqft
Need a large home? Our 4 bdr Lake View Home is now available in Beautiful Valencia Golf & Country!...
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Ranch
2177 Fairmont Lane
2177 Fairmont Lane, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2207 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** ANNUAL RENTAL- Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Orange Blossom Ranch Orange Blossom Ranch located in Naples, east of I-75, this highly amenitized community, features a gated and private location, Resort-style pool with
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Lakes Country Club
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
Available for Season starting Mid January! FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
1 of 30
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3692 sqft
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
Results within 1 mile of Orangetree
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4540 16th ST NE
4540 16th Street Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1727 sqft
This is a gorgeous home at Golden Gate Estates. 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom with all new appliances. Outside and inside kitchen. It also has an efficiency!
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28623 Derry CT
28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28001 Cookstown CT
28001 Cookstown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28610 Newtown CT
28610 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The NINA Single family is a 2 bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9393 Surfbird Court
9393 Surfbird Ct, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2488 sqft
GORGEOUS POOL HOME - GATED - RESORT STYLE AMENITIES - FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hUwSr7GL35k Resort-style living awaits you at Greyhawk at Golf Club of the Everglades.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28618 Newtown CT
28618 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The VICTORIA Single family is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans & lighting! Bonita National's
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3728 60th AVE NE
3728 60th Avenue Northeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3728 60th AVE NE in Collier County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28680 Derry CT
28680 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Den, Pool Home.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28694 Newtown CT
28694 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The VICTORIA Single family is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans & lighting! Bonita National's
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,
