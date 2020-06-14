Apartment List
/
FL
/
orange city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
Savannah Park
13 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,116
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
101 Integra Village Trail
101 Integra Village Trl, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
642 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
715 Camarague Place
715 Camarague Place, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
890 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 Lobelia Drive
2600 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2499 sqft
4 BR 3.5 BA Luxury Villa - RENT SPECIAL! $100 OF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Single Family Rental Home In the Heart of Lake Mary! Community Pool! Some Utilities Included! Pets OK! - Location, location, location!! Tuscan inspired luxury. This 4 BR 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3901 Messina Dr
3901 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
AMAZING 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome for Rent! Fountain Place! - Welcome home to this LOVELY townhome for rent in the BEAUTIFUL gated community of Fountain Place in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5629 Siracusa Ln
5629 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2298 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Immaculate 3 Bed 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5640 Siracusa Lane
5640 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2268 sqft
5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25312 Northlake Dr.
25312 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit, $1195.00 per month, Lake View - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the community of Northlake Village Condos. Condo features beautiful view and screened in porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orange City, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orange City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Apartments with BalconyOrange City Apartments with GarageOrange City Apartments with GymOrange City Apartments with Parking
Orange City Apartments with PoolOrange City Apartments with Washer-DryerOrange City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrange City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College