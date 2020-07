Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Lakefront home in Emerald Lakes. Master is on first floor and overlooks lake. Separate living/dining areas with eat-in kitchen. Hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the beach. Community offers pool, tennis and play ground.Small pet maybe ... $50 for credit check and references. $2,000 deposit, first and last month's rent required.