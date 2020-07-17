All apartments in Okaloosa County
1343 Treasure Cove
Last updated July 17 2020

1343 Treasure Cove

1343 Treasure Cove · (850) 678-9448
Location

1343 Treasure Cove, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1343 Treasure Cove · Avail. Aug 17

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1343 Treasure Cove Available 08/17/20 Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay. - Great location in the heart of Bluewater Bay just minutes to the Mid Bay Bridge and Destin Beaches. Small cul-de-sac, nice townhomes built in 2002, nice floor plan with master bedroom downstairs. Unit features a stacked washer/dryer & single car garage with automatic garage door opener, light and bright kitchen. A must see! Sorry, no pets and NO smoking allowed. Reminder, anyone 18 or over wishing to live in the property must fill out a separate application and be named on the lease. Tenants required to carry Renter's Liability Insurance.

(RLNE5896631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Treasure Cove have any available units?
1343 Treasure Cove has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1343 Treasure Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Treasure Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Treasure Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Treasure Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Treasure Cove offers parking.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 Treasure Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove have a pool?
No, 1343 Treasure Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove have accessible units?
No, 1343 Treasure Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Treasure Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Treasure Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Treasure Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
