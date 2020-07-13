/
140 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Ocoee, FL
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Silver Ridge
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Kirkman South
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Wooded 42-acre setting near major Orlando employers. Lush retreat with resort-style amenities including dog park, tennis court, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Spacious floor plans with designer finishes available.
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Metro West
6324 Raleigh Street 701
6324 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
Beautiful ground floor unit at Azur - Come live at desired Azur at Metrowest. Unit very well kept. (RLNE5614983)
Metro West
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.
Metro West
6344 Raleigh St 1115
6344 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities.
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
Metro West
6376 Raleigh Street #2015
6376 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Condo w/Det Garage in Metrowest - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer.
7356 BALBOA DRIVE
7356 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
location location location. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. close to major shopping and buslines. No PETS. please call for appointment. Association approval required.
7129 BALBOA DRIVE
7129 Balboa Drive, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
971 sqft
location location location. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. close to major shopping and buslines. No PETS. please call for appointment. Association approval required.
The Willows
2751 Willow Run
2751 Willow Run West, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
872 sqft
- (RLNE5362583)
Metro West
1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223
1091 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds! - A beautiful condo within the Tradewinds Community, of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores.
Metro West
1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623
1083 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
673 sqft
1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623 Available 07/15/20 Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest!! - This condo is located within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area.
Metro West
3362 Greenwich Village #103
3362 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
885 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed/ 1 bath condominium in The Hampton's at Metro West. This condo features a spacious living room/dining room combo with an open kitchen. Beautiful Hardwood flooring.
