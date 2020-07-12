Apartment List
173 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,700
4800 sqft
Live on an Island, off the main Ocean Ridge Island. Private Beach Club on A1A. 5 BR, 6.5 BA, 3 car garage, pool, 100 ft dock, 1 block from the Boynton Inlet. Huge 2nd story deck. Annual or Seasonal Rental. SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENT IS 2X ANNUAL

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2346 sqft
Sept 1, 2020. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
64 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
38 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE LIKE A STAR DURING COVID! Fully furnished, gorgeous garden town-home in the gated community of Coastal Bay.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
811 sqft
JUST REDUCED-Easy to show-Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located East of federal just minutes from the Beach. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 ViA Lago
6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
809 SE 4th Street
809 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1565 sqft
Fully renovated, brand new appliances to be installed, refrigerator, dishwasher, micorwave, stove/oven, everything new 3 bed, 2 bth, with large sunroom, fenced yard, family room, living room, master suite offers dual sinks, two closets, large

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2674 N Federal Highway
2674 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1537 sqft
Beautiful 2 story end corner unit, located in the Peninsula a intracoastal condo and townhome community. Gorgeous pool, hot tub and fitness center/clubhouse overlooking the intracoastal.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1127 sqft
Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard. Pet-friendly, turnkey rental located in the highly sought after TradeWinds neighborhood in East Delray Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Tuscany Way
4404 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1131 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION!! THE LOVELY2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOP FLOOR CONDO IS MOVE IN READY.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
651 E Woolbright Road
651 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1007 sqft
Intracoastal Condo - Boynton BeachStunning Newly Renovated Intracoastal & Pool View Condo. Located in Bermuda Cay's boutique gated community, rarely available East facing unit that truly feels like a dream.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
417 SE 20th Court
417 Southeast 20th Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
Adorable Cottage in Historic area in East Boynton Beach. Large private fenced yard. Covered porch with mosaic tile. Cute little alcove may serve as guest sleeping quarters. Updated kitchen , tile, new AC, New windows, Tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Crestview
2301 SE 4TH ST APT 9 - 1
2301 Southeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
861 sqft
Two Bedroom, one bath with double faucet vanity. All tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Beach, grocery store, dining all with in walking distance. Delray Beach's Atlantic ave less than 10 mins away.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore North
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
***Only Rental Listing in Lakeshore*** GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE, ONE CAR PRIVATE GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN, COMMUNITY POOL ON INTRACOASTAL, SIT BACK AND WATCH THE BOATS GO BY!!!!

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3051 Waterside Circle
3051 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2524 sqft
Mediterranean Style Townhouse Move in Ready. Located on the Canal leading out the intracoastal waterway. Features 3 beds 3 and a half baths With open floor plan. Brand new Carpets on Staircase & Bedrooms. Freshly Painted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocean Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

