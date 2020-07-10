/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Ocean Breeze Park, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
250 NE Ebbtide Way
250 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Brand New never lived in. 2 Beds 2 full baths with multiple shower heads and a separate Den. Bring your boat, jet skis, there is plenty of room under the home.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Breeze Park
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Breeze Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8224 S Ocean Drive
8224 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
8212 sqft
Kathi must be present for showings. Call 772-631-2370 Available for short term rental. Could be available for as short as 3 weeks or as long as 60 days. Rates from $12,500 per week + tax. CAN BE RENTED FOR 2 WEEKS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March).
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9950 S Ocean Drive
9950 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1533 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR WINTER SEASON-2020**-GORGEOUS CORNER OCEAN-RIVERFRONT WITH STUNNING VIEWS***This large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with an open floor plan has been remodeled with a high end European kitchen including washer and dryer in the
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9500 S Ocean Drive
9500 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious two bedroom two bath condo on first floor just steps from the pool and beach! Remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters. all tile floors throughout, access to pool and beach from private screen and covered patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3442 NE Causeway Blvd
3442 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1211 sqft
Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
215 NW Flagler Avenue
215 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Harborage! Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3792 NE Ocean Blvd
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL
Stuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FL