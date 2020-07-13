/
apartments with pool
118 Apartments for rent in Ocean Breeze Park, FL with pool
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
250 NE Ebbtide Way
250 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1433 sqft
Brand New never lived in. 2 Beds 2 full baths with multiple shower heads and a separate Den. Bring your boat, jet skis, there is plenty of room under the home.
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
3024 NE Skyview Lane
3024 NE Skyview Ln, Jensen Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1828 sqft
Home sweet home. Don't miss out on this lovely brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Jensen Beach. Home features white shaker cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas.
2083 NE Collins Circle
2083 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
903 sqft
Charming 2/2 nicely appointed furnished first floor condo. This lovely condo is available for furnished short term 6 Month rental. Enjoy a cup of tea on your screened patio or a dip in one of the two community pools.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Breeze Park
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
8224 S Ocean Drive
8224 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
8212 sqft
Kathi must be present for showings. Call 772-631-2370 Available for short term rental. Could be available for as short as 3 weeks or as long as 60 days. Rates from $12,500 per week + tax. CAN BE RENTED FOR 2 WEEKS.
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March).
9950 S Ocean Drive
9950 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1533 sqft
***AVAILABLE FOR WINTER SEASON-2020**-GORGEOUS CORNER OCEAN-RIVERFRONT WITH STUNNING VIEWS***This large 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with an open floor plan has been remodeled with a high end European kitchen including washer and dryer in the
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1357 NE Ocean Blvd
1357 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1321 sqft
Beachfront living on South Hutchinson Island! Available now as an ANNUAL LEASE or seasonal lease is this 1252 Sq. Ft. with additional balcony. Ocean views from Oceanside 2floor hall windows.
3442 NE Causeway Blvd
3442 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1211 sqft
Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community.
3792 NE Ocean Blvd
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove.
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
