1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #1210
575 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
836 sqft
Oakleaf Plantation 2nd Floor Jennings Point 1/1 Condo - The entrance is downstairs, with a private interior stairwell that leads upstairs to the unit, giving it a "Loft" like feeling.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
909 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
675 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
165 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
798 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
732 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
25 Units Available
Hyde Park
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
2 Units Available
Orange Park
Villas Continental
2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
918 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
10 Units Available
Hillcrest
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
42 Units Available
Avondale
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
706 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
680 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
17 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$978
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
10 Units Available
Hyde Park
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 Rent is negotiable with an approved application. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale
3582 HEDRICK ST
3582 Hedrick Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
AVONDALE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St. west, L on Dancy, L on Hedrick St. to sign at quaduplex - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen (R/R/), CHA, Wood Floors, approx 700 sf, water & sewer included, $875 Sec. Dep.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
510 Lane Ave S
510 Lane Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
Our great deal for week and montly rates , Fully furnished room , , includes , Cable TV , WIFI , Water/Server , Electric , Pest control Treatment , Guest Laundry on promises!!!
