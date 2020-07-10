141 Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
215 NW Flagler Avenue
215 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1182 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Harborage! Beautiful 2BR/2BA condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:10am
Contact for Availability
Azul
201 SW Joan Jefferson Way, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW! Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Stuart.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
63 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2397 SE West Blackwell Drive
2397 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1183 sqft
3/2/1 East of US 1 - This home is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. It is East of US Highway 1, conveniently located near by Green River Parkway.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1533 SE Royal Green Circle
1533 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
886 sqft
Completely remodeled, beautiful and clean 2 bedrooms, 2 baths end unit, balcony overlooking pond. Granite, stainless steel, diagonal ceramic tiles throughout, all appliances, including washer, dryer in unit. Available August 17th.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1635 SW Silver Pine Way
1635 Southwest Silver Pine Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this fantastic second-floor 2-bed / 2-bath annual rental at Pine Ridge in Palm City, FL. This second-level lakefront condo features tile flooring throughout, an in-unit laundry, plus a screened balcony with water views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2549 SE Pineland Drive
2549 SE Pineland Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1590 sqft
FILL OUT APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS.CANNOT BE SHOWN TILL JULY 8THBeautiful 3-2.5-2 in East Lake Village Phase III. Great price for qualified tenant. gorgeous home with stainless steel appliances, tile down stairs, carpet upstairs.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1366 SE Larose Court
1366 SE Larose Ct, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1176 sqft
3 BR 2 BA 1 CG rental in Eastern PSL. Close to shopping and schools. Minutes from St Lucie Medical Center. Spacious fenced backyard with screened porch. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance. First Last and Security is required ..
