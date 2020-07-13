132 Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL with pool

/
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2061 NW 21st Terrace
2061 Northwest 21st Terrace, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1047 sqft
Downstairs corner, fully furnished condo in desirable Estuary waterfront community. New carpet and paint in this well-maintained condo in move-in condition, just bring your toothbrush and personal belongings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
63 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
163 NE Buoy Way
163 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath Brand New home in Ocean Breeze Resort, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1635 SW Silver Pine Way
1635 Southwest Silver Pine Way, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this fantastic second-floor 2-bed / 2-bath annual rental at Pine Ridge in Palm City, FL. This second-level lakefront condo features tile flooring throughout, an in-unit laundry, plus a screened balcony with water views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3442 NE Causeway Blvd
3442 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1211 sqft
Two bedroom/Two bath fabulous first floor unit with fantastic views of the river! Two beautiful pools, tennis,Shuffleboard and active Clubhouse. Fairwinds Cove is a gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3792 NE Ocean Blvd
3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1204 sqft
Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove.
