Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:10 AM

76 Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL with garage

North River Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
Results within 1 mile of North River Shores
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Verified

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2720 SE Bishop Avenue
2720 Southeast Bishop Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Come See see this Beautiful Slice of Paradise. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and large fenced in yard with a salt water pool. Fully Furnished Home with freshly painted interior and exterior. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3665 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3665 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1421 sqft
Don't miss this bright and cheerful townhome in charming Quail Meadow community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3407 SW Sawgrass Villlas Drive
3407 SW Sawgrass Villas Dr, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1620 sqft
Sawgrass Villas is a quiet subdivision of Key West Style Villas in a superb location. Rent includes water, sewer, basic cable, grounds maintenance and trash removal. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in Palm City.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2881 SE Nance Street
2881 Southeast Nance Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage CBS home located in the desirable Southbend area. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Tile & carpet throughout. Split floor plan. Spinkler system with well with large backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3040 SW Woodland Trail
3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1504 sqft
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1871 SW Willowbend Lane SW
1871 Southwest Willowbend Lane, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Beautiful villa available in Palm City, FL, in a safe, secure, gated community. A lovely two bedroom unit with a full bath off the master bedroom and an additional bath off the second bedroom/den.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
458 SE DOAT ST
458 Southeast Doat Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 1st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3664 SW Quail Meadow Trail
3664 Southwest Quail Meadow Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Immaculate 1st floor town home with updates galore. This open concept villa boast a completely remodeled cooks kitchen with granite, newer appliances and tile and laminate flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North River Shores, FL

North River Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

