1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:55 AM
90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Redington Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17002 DOLPHIN DRIVE
17002 Dolphin Drive, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
BEACH LIFE IS CALLING! This completely renovated apartment is ready for you! Yes everything is brand new in this charming beach apartment. Walls, floors, appliances, shower, kitchen, bedrooms, flooring etc...
Results within 1 mile of North Redington Beach
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 163RD AVENUE
4 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
560 sqft
This gorgeous one bedroom apartment is directly across the street from the beach. It features tons of storage with three walk in closets. There full kitchen with dishwasher, range and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of North Redington Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18399 Gulf Blvd
18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
522 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272 Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorable home that is spacious yet cozy. Compact kitchen with ample maple cabinets and counter space. Full bathroom rounds out this cute home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
747 sqft
Beautiful and modern one bedroom condo. The New Atlantis Club is a gated, waterfront community with amenities such as swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Shuffleboard, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, BBQ Grills.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11447 PARK BOULEVARD
11447 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
504 sqft
Don't miss this quiet condo in Seminole. Walking distance to the new city center and a quick drive to the beach! One bedroom 1 bath updated unit with covered parking spot. Will consider a small pet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10510 77TH TERRACE
10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
720 sqft
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13017 PELICAN LANE
13017 Pelican Lane, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Great location, waterfront apartment. in the heart of JOHN'S PASS VILLAGE!!!! Quiet, clean & smoke free!!! Looking for that perfect individual who is looking for that quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18650 GULF BOULEVARD
18650 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
750 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT AND FULLY FURNISHED LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN/GULF/BEACH. GORGEOUS VIEWS AND DAILY SUNSETS FROM BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14038 MIRAMAR AVENUE
14038 Miramar Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Price is all inclusive monthly rent. Currently avail from Sept 2020 thru Dec 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
273 REX PLACE
273 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
Great end unit condo for rent in the desirable gated community at Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo offers many great features like walk-in laundry room, walk-in closet in the bedroom, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
503 129TH AVENUE E
503 129th Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
Amazing view of sunrise over Boca Ciega bay and Johns Pass! Large 1 bedroom 2 bathroom with private balcony overlooking the bay! Central heat and air. Ceramic tile flooring throughout. Laundry room on site. Assigned parking. 675 sq ft +/-.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Oaks
11200 102ND AVENUE
11200 102nd Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
985 sqft
For Rent, 55+ COMMUNITY: You will feel at home in this adorable One Bedroom, One Bath Villa with an assigned parking spot just waiting for you! Every room is completely furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13642 GULF BOULEVARD
13642 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
425 sqft
CHARMING COZY COTTAGE Super cute , beach side Steps to the Beach. Remodeled Kitchen. Nice Courtyard with Grill. Walk to Johns Pass
