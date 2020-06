Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Available July 17, 2020! Newly renovated Townhome in Niceville. New paint, new appliances, new vinyl flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new carpet, and new granite countertops are just a few of the many upgrades in this newly renovated townhome in Niceville. Washer and dryer hookups. Back deck is the perfect size for a grill. No inside smoking. Small pets may be allowed with a $400 non-refundable pet fee and owner approval.